Phyllis J. Chapple Phyllis J. (nee Battoe) Chapple, 83, of Belleville, IL, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born January 24, 1936, to Edward and Helen (nee Miller) Battoe, in Knox County, Indiana. On May 31, 1954, she married Richard Chapple at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL. Phyllis was very religious and involved in her church. She was very talented and made signs for her church using calligraphy. She stayed busy taking care of and raising her family. She also enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of her flowers. She loved when her grandkids came to visit and spending time with them. Phyllis also adored the company of her cat, Bootsy. She is survived by her two sons, Bill (Sue) Chapple, Belleville, IL, and Terry Chapple, Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Steve, Eric, Brandon, Brittany; 8 great grandchildren; her cat, Bootsy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Helen Battoe; husband, Richard Chapple (Apr 24, 2015); sisters, Emily, Donna, Betty; brother, Ed. Visitation: Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL. Services: Private Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 Arrangemets handled by MERIDITH FUNERAL HOME, Lebanon, IL

