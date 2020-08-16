Phyllis Davis Phyllis Elaine (nee Winner) Davis, age 80 of Caseyville, IL, born August 28, 1939 in Taylorville, IL, passed away August 13, 2020 surrounded by family members at her daughter, Patti's home in Glen Carbon, IL. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Richard (Rick) Davis; infant twin daughters, Stacey Lynn and Pamela Sue Davis; and her parents, Emory and Anita, nee Gent, Winner. She is survived by her children, Nancy (Ted) Jackson of Collinsville, IL, Donna (Clayton) Kribs of Sorento, IL and Patricia (Gary) Dennison of Glen Carbon, IL; grandchildren, Richard Jackson of Collinsville, John (Amanda) Jackson of Collinsville, Brian (Amy) Kribs of Belleville, Carolyn Kribs of St. Louis, MO and Madelyn Dennison of Chicago, IL; great-grandchildren, Keeley (Jackson) Silliman, Katlyn Jackson, Wyatt and Victoria Kribs, Teddy, Vivian and Louis Jackson; great-great grandchildren James and Charlie Silliman; a sister, Patricia Davis of Collinsville, IL and her faithful, loving dogs, Oliver and Danny. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Phyllis was a proud member of the Collinsville High School Class of 1957. She worked and retired as a Manager of Operator Services for AT&T in 1990. After her retirement, she worked several years as a sales clerk at Terry's Appliances in Collinsville. Phyllis enjoyed painting crafts and traveling. She and Rick often vacationed in Las Vegas, NV, where they loved to play video poker. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Phyllis was a member of S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, a lifetime member of the Collinsville VFW 5691 Women's Auxiliary, and a member of the Illinois Bell Telephone Pioneers. Memorials may be made to S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Services: Cremation rites will be accorded. Interment will be held at a later date at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home in Collinsville is assisting the family with arrangements.