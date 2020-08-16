1/1
Phyllis Davis
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Davis Phyllis Elaine (nee Winner) Davis, age 80 of Caseyville, IL, born August 28, 1939 in Taylorville, IL, passed away August 13, 2020 surrounded by family members at her daughter, Patti's home in Glen Carbon, IL. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Richard (Rick) Davis; infant twin daughters, Stacey Lynn and Pamela Sue Davis; and her parents, Emory and Anita, nee Gent, Winner. She is survived by her children, Nancy (Ted) Jackson of Collinsville, IL, Donna (Clayton) Kribs of Sorento, IL and Patricia (Gary) Dennison of Glen Carbon, IL; grandchildren, Richard Jackson of Collinsville, John (Amanda) Jackson of Collinsville, Brian (Amy) Kribs of Belleville, Carolyn Kribs of St. Louis, MO and Madelyn Dennison of Chicago, IL; great-grandchildren, Keeley (Jackson) Silliman, Katlyn Jackson, Wyatt and Victoria Kribs, Teddy, Vivian and Louis Jackson; great-great grandchildren James and Charlie Silliman; a sister, Patricia Davis of Collinsville, IL and her faithful, loving dogs, Oliver and Danny. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Phyllis was a proud member of the Collinsville High School Class of 1957. She worked and retired as a Manager of Operator Services for AT&T in 1990. After her retirement, she worked several years as a sales clerk at Terry's Appliances in Collinsville. Phyllis enjoyed painting crafts and traveling. She and Rick often vacationed in Las Vegas, NV, where they loved to play video poker. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Phyllis was a member of S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, a lifetime member of the Collinsville VFW 5691 Women's Auxiliary, and a member of the Illinois Bell Telephone Pioneers. Memorials may be made to S.S. Peter & Paul Catholic Church or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Services: Cremation rites will be accorded. Interment will be held at a later date at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home in Collinsville is assisting the family with arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved