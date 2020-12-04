Phyllis Deffenbaugh
January 7, 1930 - December 1, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Phyllis Faye Deffenbaugh, nee Theobald, 90, of Belleville, IL, born January 7, 1930, in Oto, IA, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Deffenbaugh was a nurse assistant for over 30 years before retiring. She loved to quilt, crochet, make floral wreaths, and especially loved working at the Community Kindness Thrift Shop.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer W. Deffenbaugh, who died on July 19, 2001; her parents, William and Cora, nee Gross, Theobald; three brothers, Louis A. Theobald, Ralph R. Theobald, and Earl Theobald; four sisters, Luella Theobald, Opal M. Theobald, Minnie M. Lewis, and Mary A. Mantle; two daughters-in-law, Nancy A. Deffenbaugh and Carol Deffenbaugh; and a grandson, Dustin Howard Deffenbaugh.
Surviving are her children, Keith A. Deffenbaugh of Belleville, IL,Kenneth L. (Judith) Deffenbaugh of Mayestown, IL,Kevin H. (Glenda) Deffenbaugh of Union, MO, Kerry R. (Nancy) Deffenbaugh of Belleville, IL, and Kent F. (Denise) Deffenbaugh of New Orleans, LA; many grandchildren, step grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
Funeral: A private graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.