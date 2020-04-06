|
|
Phyllis Isenhart Phyllis Kay Isenhart, age 73, of Fairview Heights, Ill., born September 25, 1946 in East St. Louis, Ill., died April 3, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor Nursing Home. Phyllis worked in the healthcare field for over 30 years. After retirement, she was employed by Party City in Fairview Heights. She enjoyed the people she worked with as well as the customers. Phyllis will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a quiet and gentle soul, and kind to everyone. Phyllis enjoyed family events and getting together with friends for lunch. She especially loved her Word Search books. She was preceded in death by her mother Marjorie "Marge," nee Trowell, Ruhmann; father Joseph "Joe" Ruhmann and grandmother Ola M. Patterson. Surviving are her sister Barbara S., nee Ruhmann, Keck, of O'Fallon; nieces Kelly A., nee Keck, (Robert) Borders of Collinsville, and Kamela "Kami," nee Keck, (Ken Scott) Mueller of Lafayette, Ind.; Samuel Borders, Zachary Borders, Gabrielle N. Borders, Alexander S. Mueller, and Ian S. Mueller Memorial donations are suggested to Hospice of S. Illinois. Special gratitude is extended to the staff of Aviston Countryside Manor and Hospice of Southern Illinois for their steadfast care, concern, and compassion. Now, more than ever, it is important to offer your virtual condolences by signing the online guest book at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no visitation at this time. A Memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Service: A private graveside service will be held on April 8, 2020, at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, Illinois. "You will always be in our heart." Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2020