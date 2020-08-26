1/1
Phyllis Mesle
Phyllis "Joy" Mesle Phyllis "Joy" Mesle, 91, of Highland, IL, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at San Gabriel Memory Care, Highland, IL. She was born May 15, 1929 to Roscoe and Augusta (Nee Godfrey) Harper, in Du Quoin, IL. On June 7, 1952 she married Rev. Dr. Kenneth Mesle at Salem United Church of Christ, St. Louis, MO. Phyllis was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Troy, IL. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a fun-loving, generous and attentive mother. She loved music and was a very good artist. She was a Faithful Partner in her husbands Ministry of 60 years in the United Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Roscoe and Augusta Harper; her husband, Rev. Dr. Kenneth Mesle; 6 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Deborah (Doug) Brendel, Maryville, IL, Jeanne (Bill) Bair, Dallas, TX, Kenneth (Kim) Mesle, Highland, IL, Andrew (Merissa) Mesle, Fort Worth, TX; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Friedens United Church of Christ, Troy, IL. Service: There are no services scheduled at this time. Meridith Funeral Home Highland, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 26, 2020.
