Phyllis Moehlenhof Phyllis (nee Snyder) Moehlenhof, 93, of Belleville, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oskar and Anna Mae Snyder; her husband of 60 years, William Moehlenhof; 2 brothers, Frank and Richard; and 5 sisters, Marguerite, Ann, Kitty, Ruth, Pat, and Jean. Phyllis is survived by her loving son, Bill Molenhof; daughter-in-law Maria Gabriela Guala; stepson, Ronald Moehlenhof; his wife Pam, and many grandchildren, including Luca Molenhof. Phyllis grew up in a large family during The Great Depression. She was a wise woman who learned to be very resourceful and developed a strong work ethic. She graduated from Hickey School of Business in St. Louis and worked for the Federal Reserve Bank, the USDA, and then worked in civil service for the Military Airlift Command at Scott Air Force Base where she retired in 1986. Phyllis was a member of Hope UCC and St. Paul United Church of Christ in Belleville. She volunteered with the Women's Auxiliary, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Daughter of the American Revolution. Her warm heart and kind spirit will be missed but never forgotten. Service: Per her wishes, no public services will be held and her remains will be placed beside her husband's at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL. Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 28, 2019