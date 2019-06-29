Phyllis Orlet Phyllis Adell Orlet, nee Bugger, 99, of Belleville, born December 9, 1919, in Belleville, IL, went to heaven on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL. She was a devoted wife and mother, a devout Catholic, and a lifelong member of St. Mary's Parish in Belleville. She was a former member of St. Mary's Young Ladies Sodality, St. Mary's Mothers Club, the Daughters of Isabella, and manager of St. Mary's School lunch cafeteria for over 20 years, where many of her grandchildren attended and enjoyed seeing her daily. She volunteered for years at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows and then was employed there well into her 80s. She enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen A. Orlet; her parents, Marie Gundlach and Otto Bugger Sr.; two children, Kathleen, nee Orlet, Heet and Judith, nee Orlet, Bean; siblings, Clifford and Otto Jr. Bugger, Teresa, nee Bugger, Markus, and Zerita, nee Bugger, Gildig; and two grandsons, Matthew Dietrich and Bobby Heet. Phyllis Orlet is survived by many family members that love her including her children, Patricia (Dan) Heuermann, James (Marcia) Orlet, Jean (Dennis) Cerneka, Ann (Rich) Dietrich, and Jerome (Kathy) Orlet; her grandchildren, Kay (Jeff) Heet, Karen Heet, Teri Heuermann, Amber (Chris) Heuermann- Granger, James (Jessie) Orlet, Holly Piette, James (Jen) Cerneka, Sam (Cindy) Cerneka, Jill (Jay) Driscoll, Kim (Greg) Distler, Katie (Ryan) Forsyth, Penny Alford, Phil (Melissa) Dietrich, Chris Dietrich, Rebecca Dietrich, Brad (Sara) Dietrich, and Emily (Ryan) Jung; her great-Grandchildren, Liam and Julian Granger, Casius and Heath Orlet, Lucas and Charlie Cerneka, Olivia, Lucy, and Sophia Cerneka, Jack, Sam, and Patrick Driscoll, Molly, Reece, and Drew Distler, McKenna and Max Forsyth, Caitlin, Ezekiel, and Bennett Dietrich, Jaxon Craig, and Emma and Charlotte Dietrich. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Parish, to the Belleville Area Right to Life, to the Pregnancy Care Center, or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr, William McGhee, Rev. Christopher Anyanwu, and Deacon Peter Cerneka concelebrating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 29, 2019