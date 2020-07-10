Phyllis Rankin Phyllis J. Rankin, 83, of Troy, IL, born October 30, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home in Troy, IL. Phyllis was a member of Revive Assembly of God Church in Collinsville, IL. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clement and Gertrude (nee Allison) Cook; and her brothers, Raymond and Glenn Cook. Surviving are her husband, Richard D. "Harpo" Rankin whom she married August 13, 1955; her children, Richard A. "Rick" (Sheila) Rankin of Collinsville, IL and Glenda R. (Joe) Henry of Collinsville, IL; her five grandchildren, Matthew (Carolyn) Henry, Adam Henry, Anna Rankin, Elizabeth (Drew) Askew and Brittany Henry; great-grandchildren, Annalea and Carly Henry and Jovie Grace Askew; brother, Donald (Jackie) Cook of Troy, IL and her sister, Myrna Steele of Troy, IL; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Visitation: Friends may call 11am to 1pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. Funeral: Services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Rev. Myles Holmes officiating. Interment will follow service in Friedens Cemetery, Troy, IL.