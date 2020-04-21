Phyllis Walker
WALKER - Phyllis "Wiggy" Walker, age 79, of Bethalto, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 24, 1941 in West Frankfort, IL. Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a drive thru visitation will be from Noon to 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A private graveside service will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens arrangements by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020.
