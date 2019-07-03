Home

More Obituaries for Pierce Almgren
Pierce Almgren

Pierce Almgren Obituary
Pierce Almgren Pierce Gary Almgren, 25, of Swansea, IL, born April 25, 1994, in Creve Coeur, MO, died Friday June 28, 2019, at his residence. On Friday June 28, 2019, we lost the heart of the Almgren family. For 25 years Pierce enriched the lives of others around him, not with dialect, but through his way of life and a smile that could change a room. Although Pierce can never be replaced, the lessons of kindness, stability, love and acceptance of all people regardless of ability will be carried on by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. Surviving are his parents, Kevin G. and Kristen E., nee Kanuika, Almgren; his twin sister, Gabrielle Almgren; two brothers, Gibson Almgren and Dalton Almgren; his paternal grandfather, Gary Almgren; and his paternal grandmother, Gillian Almgren. Memorials may be made to NORD, the National Organization of Rare Disorders. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 3, 2019
