Priscilla Russell Priscilla A. Russell, nee Rion, 76, of Belleville, IL, born Saturday, September 5, 1942, in Farmington, MO, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL. Priscilla worked as a Ward Clerk for Memorial Hospital in the OB/GYN Department. She was a former member of Hope Church in Belleville IL, a member of the Doll Club and Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents, John M. and Anna, nee Winer, Rion; son, Jeffrey Russell; nephew, Ray Russell; aunts, Mary (ME-I) Winer and Leona (Eppy) Winer; uncle, Scotty Winer. Surviving are her husband, Jerry Russell of Belleville, IL; children, John (Susan) Russell of Belleville, IL, Jerry S. (Najla) Russell of Belleville, IL, Pamela (Fiance Harold Benne, Jr.) Russell of Waterloo, IL, Patty (Jack "Mitch") Mitchell of Jackson, MO, Jason Russell of Belleville, IL; brother, Danny (Marsha) Rion of Springfield, IL; grandchildren, John (Jessica) Russell, Jr., Ryan (Sarah) Russell, Stephanie (Matt) Schultz, Joshua Russell, Jeremy (Fiancée, Katie) Russell, Tabetha Russell, Paige (Fiance, Bryan) Russell, James (Jamie) Turner, Jack Mitchell, Rachel (Gabe) Mitchell; brother-in-law, Frank (Judy) Russell of Smithton, IL;12 great grandchildren; dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 16, 2019