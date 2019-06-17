|
Pauline Voges Pauline "Bonnie" Yvonne Voges, 85, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 10:20 am, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud, Illinois. She was born to the late Francis Roosevelt "Dutch" and Ethel Lucille (nee Atchison) Frazer on March 15, 1934 in Degognia Township, Illinois. She married William Robert Voges on October 17, 1953 in Chester, Illinois; he preceded her in death on August 31, 2007. Pauline and her husband owned and operated Roesch, Inc. in Belleville, Illinois. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Red Bud. Pauline enjoyed reading, gardening, bird watching, boating and motorcycles. She was an animal lover and loved spoiling her grandchildren. Survivors: 2 Daughters: Debra (Don) Voges-Schneider Red Bud, IL; Robin (Chuck) Hannon Swansea, IL; 1 Brother-in-law: Kenneth (Joan) Voges Red Bud, IL. 6 Grandchildren: Zac (Wieke) Freudenburg, Vonnie (Chris) Germain, Marie Hannon, Kayla Hannon, David Schneider and Stephen Schneider (Fiancee BethAnn Swartz) 5 Great Grandchildren: Josie Germain, Liam Freudenburg, Menno Freudenburg, Emily Freudenburg and Charlie Jane Germain, Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Preceded in death by her Parents, Husband and 1 Brother, Thomas Frazer. Memorials: Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School Humane Society of Randolph County and St. John Lutheran Church Visitation: Wednesday 4:00 pm 8:00 pm at Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud, Illinois and again Thursday 1:00 pm 2:00 pm at St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Illinois Funeral: Services 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Illinois. Rev. Mark Nebel officiating. Interment Emery Cemetery Arrangements handled by PECHACEK FUNERAL HOMES
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 17, 2019