Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pualine Voges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pualine Voges

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pualine Voges Obituary
Pauline Voges Pauline "Bonnie" Yvonne Voges, 85, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 10:20 am, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud, Illinois. She was born to the late Francis Roosevelt "Dutch" and Ethel Lucille (nee Atchison) Frazer on March 15, 1934 in Degognia Township, Illinois. She married William Robert Voges on October 17, 1953 in Chester, Illinois; he preceded her in death on August 31, 2007. Pauline and her husband owned and operated Roesch, Inc. in Belleville, Illinois. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Red Bud. Pauline enjoyed reading, gardening, bird watching, boating and motorcycles. She was an animal lover and loved spoiling her grandchildren. Survivors: 2 Daughters: Debra (Don) Voges-Schneider Red Bud, IL; Robin (Chuck) Hannon Swansea, IL; 1 Brother-in-law: Kenneth (Joan) Voges Red Bud, IL. 6 Grandchildren: Zac (Wieke) Freudenburg, Vonnie (Chris) Germain, Marie Hannon, Kayla Hannon, David Schneider and Stephen Schneider (Fiancee BethAnn Swartz) 5 Great Grandchildren: Josie Germain, Liam Freudenburg, Menno Freudenburg, Emily Freudenburg and Charlie Jane Germain, Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Preceded in death by her Parents, Husband and 1 Brother, Thomas Frazer. Memorials: Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School Humane Society of Randolph County and St. John Lutheran Church Visitation: Wednesday 4:00 pm 8:00 pm at Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud, Illinois and again Thursday 1:00 pm 2:00 pm at St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Illinois Funeral: Services 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019 St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Illinois. Rev. Mark Nebel officiating. Interment Emery Cemetery Arrangements handled by PECHACEK FUNERAL HOMES
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.