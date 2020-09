Or Copy this URL to Share

ESTRADA-LOPEZ - R. Gordo Estrada-Lopez, 46 of Millstadt, IL passed away on Saturday September 19, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Hoffen Funeral Home 220 W. Washington St. Millstadt, IL from 2:00pm-6:00pm, funeral service will immediately follow with Fr. Raul Salas, OMI officiating. Online condolences may be expressed on the funeral home's website. Hoffen Funeral Home, Millstadt, IL.



