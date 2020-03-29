|
R. Kurt Ross R. Kurt Ross, 52, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away March 25, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL following a brief illness. Kurt was truly like no other - a brilliant mind, a sharp tongue, a kind spirit, and dear family member and friend. He was a software developer at Harting and Associates and Co-Owner of #Boom Magazine. Kurt was born April 15, 1967 in Excelsior Springs, MO to James Dennis Ross and Judith Lynn Wyant. In 1998, he met his partner of 22 years, Colin Murphy, whom he married in Iowa City, IA on March 12, 2010. Kurt was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, William Troy and Rian Kenneth Ross. He is survived by his husband, Colin Murphy; mother, Judith Ross; sister, Kendra Pauline (Scott) Kuhl; brother, James Dennis (Penny) Ross, all of O'Fallon, IL; sister-in-law, Melodi Ross of Ohio; and nieces and nephews, Kendraik Hueffmeier, Alec Kuhl, Aspen Ross, Rian Ross, Kristi Ross, Darren Berg, Katrina Vega, Blaise Azzara, and Zoe Azzara. Beloved uncle, great uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law, and cousin to many. Private Inurnment will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Equality Illinois at equalityillinois.us. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020