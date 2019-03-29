Rachael Elizabeth Sansoucie Rachael Sansoucie of Belleville, IL, departed this life in Indianapolis, IN, on March 26, 2019, having reached the age of twenty years, two months and seven days. Rachael was born in Creve Coeur, MO, on January 19, 1999, daughter of Mark Calvin Sansoucie and Melissa Margaret Sansoucie nee Williams. She was blessed to have three sisters during her life. Rachael is survived by her mother, Melissa Parks and husband, Darren, of Belleville, IL and Mark Sansoucie of St. Clair, MO: by her grandparents, Calvin Sansoucie and companion, Elsie Buchholz, of Union, MO, and Elizabeth Fincher and husband, Jesse, of Washington, MO; by three sisters, Jacqueline Kuessner and Samara Parks, both of Belleville and Heather Williams of Pensacola, FL; by aunts, uncles, great-aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Rachael was preceded in death by her grandmother, Freeda Sansoucie Couch. Rachael was a Christian, believing in the Lord as her Savior. When her health allowed, she attended college, as well as working as a cashier at the Ace Hardware Store in Belleville, IL. She enjoyed many hobbies and interests during her life, including playing card games, drawing and sketching and listening to music. She had recently started to learn to play the ukulele. Nothing made her happier than the time spent with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. The many wonderful memories and loved shared in her short life, will never be forgotten. Service: Graveside services were held at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Crestview Memorial Park , St. Clair, MO, with the Rev. Tom Henry officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation. The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, MO. RUSSELL COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, St. Clair, MO.

