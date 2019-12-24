|
Rae Jean Wood Rae Jean Wood nee Wilke, 92, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Rae Jean was born August 28, 1927 in Belleville, IL. She was the former owner of Wood Bakery in O'Fallon, IL and a member of the O'Fallon Historical Society. Her hobbies included decorating, painting, and crocheting. Rae Jean was preceded in death by her husband, George Wood; parents, Raymond and Aurelia (nee Birkner) Wilke; and siblings, Wesley Wilke, Robert (Wanda) Wilke, Joyce Schaff, and Patricia Felsoci. Surviving are her daughter, Donna Wood of O'Fallon, IL; siblings, Raymond (Joyce) Wilke, Judith (Cecil) Crites, Larry (Myra) Wilke, and Charles (Cindy) Wilke; brothers-in law, William Schaff and John Felsoci; sister-in-law, Ethel Wilke; grand daughter, Kirstin (Gary Hosna) Windland of O'Fallon, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the at and the at lung.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Visitation: will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral: service will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Martha Thierheimer officiating. Private burial at O'Fallon City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019