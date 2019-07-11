Ralph Beckmann Ralph Beckmann, age 91, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Fountain View Manor, Granite City, IL. Ralph was born on November 23, 1927 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Charles Beckmann and Clara (Buenger) Beckmann. Ralph was a faithful member of St. John United Church of Christ. On March 1, 1952, Ralph married Lois Borchwardt, the love of his life at the church. Lois passed away on January 2, 2019. Ralph was a hardworking farmer his entire life. He enjoyed going to church, working and spending time with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his loving sister, Merle Rose of Granite City, IL; extended family and many dear friends. Memorial donations may be given to St. John United Church of Christ. Donations will be accepted at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ, Granite City, IL. Service: In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the church, with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 11, 2019