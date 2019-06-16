Ralph Berkebile Retired USAF Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt.) Ralph Lee "Skip" Berkebile, 85, of Belleville, IL, born November 19, 1933, in Washington, D.C., died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Shiloh, Shiloh, IL. Mr. Berkebile served in the United States Air Force for 30 years. He was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and was a Eucharistic Minister at the church and a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. He also volunteered time with Meals on Wheels and the Nice Twice Thrift Shop in Belleville. Ralph was preceded in death by one son, Ralph Berkebile; and his parents, R. Lee and Gertrude, nee Blubaugh, Berkebile. Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Deloris "Dee", nee Bichel, Berkebile, whom he married on November 26, 1994; two daughters, Lorrie Berkebile of Alaska, and Teresa Berkebile of San Bruno, CA; one daughter-in-law, Jackie Berkebile of Clovis, CA; three stepsons, Larry (Julie) Piche of Harrisburg, IL, David (Robyn) Piche of Marion, IL, and Chris (Kelly) Piche of Edwardsville, IL; one stepdaughter, Michele (Ken Leiser) Puntriano of St. Louis, MO; seven grandchildren, Garrick (Abby) Piche, Kelsey Piche, Whitney (Matthew) Onysio, Aaron Puntriano, Kara Puntriano, Kate Piche and Aaron Berkebile; one great-grandchild, Indigo Piche; one brother, Steve Berkebile of Wichita, KS; and one sister, Mary Ann Howard of Wichita, KS. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Christopher Anyanwu officiating.



