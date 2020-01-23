|
Ralph Bowen Ralph "Lloyd" Bowen, 88, of Belleville IL, was born June 15th, 1931 passed away Friday, January 17th, 2020 with family at his side. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Mavis Juvean (Kelly) Bowen; his siblings: Doris (Bowen) Bauer, Ruth Ann (Bowen) Snover; his children: Ralph Edward Bowen (Sandy Dohrman), Pamela Jean Ingram (Greg Seper) Timothy Eugene Bowen (Laurie); and two grandchildren: Randa Nichole Raede, Jeremy Preston Bowen and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Ralph Theodore Bowen and Zelma Alta Bowen, his siblings: Robert and Lester Bowen, daughter-in-law, Lisa [Bowen] (Edward) Lloyd was a loving Husband, and caring father. He was a man of great dignity and respect of his country and of his Coast Guard. Lloyd paid service during the Korean conflict aboard a weather patrol ship. He was a kind man and had a sharp wit with which he could fill a room with laughter. Lloyd will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Memorials in honor of Lloyd may be sent to either Ainad Shriners Temple Restoration Fund - https://www.ainadshriners.org/restoration.html or St. Louis, 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110 (314) 432-3600 Memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Visitation: A visitation for Lloyd will be held on Friday, January 24th, 2020 from 5:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home Service: A service will be held on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Lake View Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020