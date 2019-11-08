|
Ralph Brown Ralph Leroy Brown, 85, died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his residence in Dupo, IL after a lengthy battle with dementia. Ralph was born on March 28, 1934 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Clovis & Helen (Wilhelm) Brown. He married his wife Florence (Breuer) Brown on March 5, 1960. He served in the Navy for 4 years, worked for the Alton & Southern Railroad for 9 years and then worked at TWA for 35 years as a Load Control Agent until he retired in 1999. Ralph enjoyed playing softball and baseball, playing for several different teams over the years. He finally retired to playing golf. He was an active member at Hilltoppers Swim Club in Dupo, IL and also active at Christ UCC in Dupo, IL. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Clovis & Helen (Wilhelm) Brown; brothers, Donald Brown Sr., Robert Brown, Dennis Brown; sister, Violet Huseman; and niece Cathy Goforth; brother-in-laws, Jack Goddard, Bill Huseman, Elmer Schlemmer; sister-in-laws, Louise Bradley, Marian Schlemmer and Esther Mernick. Ralph is survived by his wife of 59 years, Florence (Breuer) Brown. Also surviving are his children, Lori Brown of Dupo, IL; Lana (John) Thoele of Kirkwood, MO; his grand-daughter Morgan Thoele; brother-in-law Adam Mernick; sister-in-law Phyllis Brown; along with many nieces, nephews, and many friends. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Christ United Church of Christ 200 So. 3rd St., Dupo, IL, 62239 , Heartland Hospice 333 Salem Pl. Ste: 165, Fairview Heights, IL, 62208-1341 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo, IL., and on Monday, November 11, 2019 an hour before the service at the church. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo, IL., with Rev. Todd Mushaney, officiating. Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia, Illinois. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019