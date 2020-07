CRAGO - Ralph Dempsey Crago, 96, of Swansea, IL, born September 15, 1923 in Chillicothe, OH, passed away July 3, 2020 at his home in Swansea, IL. Visitation from 11am-1pm Monday, July 13, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral services will follow at 1pm Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery, in Chillicothe, OH on Thursday July 16, 2020. Arrangements handled by Kurrus Funeral Home.



