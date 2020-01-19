Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Dietz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Dietz

Send Flowers
Ralph Dietz Obituary
DIETZ- Ralph D. Dietz Jr. 82, of Smithton, IL, born Tuesday, March 23, 1937 in Belleville, IL went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Visitation from 9- 11:00 am Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Douglas Hargrave officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -