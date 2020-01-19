|
|
|
DIETZ- Ralph D. Dietz Jr. 82, of Smithton, IL, born Tuesday, March 23, 1937 in Belleville, IL went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Visitation from 9- 11:00 am Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Douglas Hargrave officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020