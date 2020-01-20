|
|
Ralph Dietz Ralph D. Dietz Jr. 82, of Smithton, IL, born Tuesday, March 23, 1937 in Belleville, IL went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Freeburg Care Center, in Freeburg, IL. Ralph retired as a machinist with Gundlach Machine Shop in Belleville, IL.He was a member of the Belleville Euduro Team also a member of the Metro East Volkswagen Club and enjoyed meeting with his friends at McDonalds each morning. He attended First Christian Church in Belleville. He enjoyed camping, canoeing, gyrocoper, hangliding and dune buggy's including building two. He was preceded in death by his, parents, Ralph and Velma, nee Huling, Dietz. Surviving are his wife, Janice, nee Bossler, Dietz of Smithton, IL whom he married on September 8, 1961. children, Gina (Jim) Roche of Belleville, IL, Douglas (Terri) Dietz of Smithton, IL; grandchildren,Caitlin Roche, Brenna Roche, Dane Dietz; Shannon (Aaron) Ackerman; aunt Delores Nord; sisters, Carol Roger and Sharon (Jim) Munro; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church in Belleville, IL. Visitation: Visitation from 9- 11:00 am Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Douglas Hargrave officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 20, 2020