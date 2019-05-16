|
RALPH JOHN GLAUS- Ralph Glaus, 81, of New Athens, IL passed away May 14, 2019. Visitation at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4-8 pm (Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4:00pm) and on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9-9:30am. Funeral mass will be held at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10am. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 16, 2019
