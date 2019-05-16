Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heil-Schuessler Funeral Homes
101 Jackson Street
New Athens, IL 62264
(618) 475-2151
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heil-Schuessler Funeral Homes
101 Jackson Street
New Athens, IL 62264
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Heil-Schuessler Funeral Homes
101 Jackson Street
New Athens, IL 62264
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Heil-Schuessler Funeral Homes
101 Jackson Street
New Athens, IL 62264
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agatha Catholic Church
New Athens, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Glaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Glaus

Obituary Flowers

Ralph Glaus Obituary
RALPH JOHN GLAUS- Ralph Glaus, 81, of New Athens, IL passed away May 14, 2019. Visitation at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4-8 pm (Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4:00pm) and on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9-9:30am. Funeral mass will be held at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10am. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.