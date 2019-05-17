Ralph John Glaus Ralph John Glaus, 81, of New Athens, IL; born on April 21, 1938 in Belleville, IL; passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Mr. Glaus owned and operated New Athens Auto Body. After he sold the shop, he went to work as a mine mechanic and later as an operating engineer. He was a faithful member of St. Agatha Catholic Church, the UMWA and the Operating Engineers Local 520. Ralph was a 4th Degree member of Fort Kaskaskia Assembly 1287, a State Warden for 2 yrs., District Deputy for 4 yrs, past Faithful Navigator, Past Grand Knight of local Council 3789 and currently served as the advocate for 3789. He was a toy collector and Harley Davidson enthusiast and also enjoyed reading. Most of all Ralph loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Marie, nee Schoenhoerr, Glaus. One sister Ruth Parker. Two brothers Marvin Glaus; James Glaus. And one great-granddaughter Brooklyn Elisabeth Kasperzick. Ralph is survived by his loving wife Helen, nee Schaller, Glaus whom he married on November 11, 1960 at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL. His children Glenn Glaus of Chester, IL; Beth (Bill) McClure of Freeman Spur, IL. His grandchildren Tanya Heniser; Jedediah Conley; Savannah (Dalton Kerrigan) McClure; William Breedwell; Jessica Breedwell. His great grandchildren Logan Heniser; Lathan Kasperzick; Kamden Kasperzick; Jaxon McClure; Jayse McClure; Gage Breedwell; Sierra Breedwell; Korben Breedwell; Areobella Breedwell; Scotty Moore. Two sisters Marilyn (Mike) Smithson of New Athens, IL; Elaine Steingrubey of Waterloo, IL. Two brothers-in-law Loraine Parker of New Athens, IL; Rick Steingrubey of Waterloo, IL. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus Developmental Center at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Agatha Parish.or to St. Agatha School. Visitation: Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 9:00 a.m to 9:30 a.m. Funeral: A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Mark Reyling officiating. Interment: Burial will be held at St. Agatha Catholic Cemetery in New Athens, IL. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2019