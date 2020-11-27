Ralph J. "Skip" Kehrer, Jr.
October 29, 1936 - November 23, 2020
New Memphis , Illinois - Ralph J. "Skip" Kehrer, Jr., 84, of New Memphis, IL, born Oct. 29, 1936 in Looking Glass Twp., New Memphis, IL died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center in Lebanon, IL.
Skip was a retired Carpenter for Local 433. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL. Skip was the former owner of Skip Kehrer Roofing and Siding, where his sons and grandsons worked for him. Skip had a passion for collecting antique fruit jars.
Skip is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph J. and Myrtle, nee Stolte, Kehrer, Sr., one nephew, Daniel Kehrer, one brother-in-law, Marvin Krausz.
He is survived by his two sons, Steve (Jane) Kehrer of New Memphis, IL, Robert (Susie) Kehrer of New Baden, IL; four grandchildren, Jason (Carey) Kehrer, Jeremy (Jessica) Kehrer, Travis (Lauren) Kehrer, Marlaina (fiancé Josh Campbell) Kehrer; six great grandchildren, Kaylee, Jillian, Lucas, Braden, Brycen, and Parker Kehrer; one brother, Daniel (Jeanne) Kehrer of New Baden, IL; one sister, Joan Krausz of New Baden, IL; one niece, Kathy (Kevin) Huelsmann; and special friend, Marva Daters of New Baden, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.