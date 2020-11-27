1/1
Ralph J. "Skip" Kehrer Jr.
1936 - 2020
Ralph J. "Skip" Kehrer, Jr.
October 29, 1936 - November 23, 2020
New Memphis , Illinois - Ralph J. "Skip" Kehrer, Jr., 84, of New Memphis, IL, born Oct. 29, 1936 in Looking Glass Twp., New Memphis, IL died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center in Lebanon, IL.
Skip was a retired Carpenter for Local 433. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, IL. Skip was the former owner of Skip Kehrer Roofing and Siding, where his sons and grandsons worked for him. Skip had a passion for collecting antique fruit jars.
Skip is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph J. and Myrtle, nee Stolte, Kehrer, Sr., one nephew, Daniel Kehrer, one brother-in-law, Marvin Krausz.
He is survived by his two sons, Steve (Jane) Kehrer of New Memphis, IL, Robert (Susie) Kehrer of New Baden, IL; four grandchildren, Jason (Carey) Kehrer, Jeremy (Jessica) Kehrer, Travis (Lauren) Kehrer, Marlaina (fiancé Josh Campbell) Kehrer; six great grandchildren, Kaylee, Jillian, Lucas, Braden, Brycen, and Parker Kehrer; one brother, Daniel (Jeanne) Kehrer of New Baden, IL; one sister, Joan Krausz of New Baden, IL; one niece, Kathy (Kevin) Huelsmann; and special friend, Marva Daters of New Baden, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah, IL 62258. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
November 25, 2020
Bob & I want to express our sympathy to Steve and Bob and families as well as Dan & Jeanne, Joanie, and Kathy & family. May the love of family and friends bring you comfort in the coming days.
Bob & Sarah Kehrer
