|
|
Ralph Keck We honor the life of Ralph Dean Keck, born on April 10, 1937 to Walter Keck and Fern, nee Copeland, Keck, in Belleville, Ill. With his passing on January 25, 2020, we recognize the loss of a charismatic and kind-hearted man. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dixie, nee Hertenstein, Keck, his parents, and his grandmother Daisy Copeland. Ralph was thankful for his family, and those who will honor his memory include his three daughters, Karen Keck (Mark Campbell) of Kirksville, Mo., Kathy (Mike) Cornwall and Kristie (Mark) Carroll, both of O'Fallon, Ill.; his seven beloved grandchildren Maggie and Robert Campbell, Jennifer (Brad) Morrison, Sean and Erin Cornwall and Jack and Kevin Belobrajdic, and his beloved dog, Patty. Ralph was always grateful to visit and share a glass of wine with his first cousin Elda Scheibel of Shiloh, Ill. Ralph and Dixie graduated from O'Fallon Township High School with the Class of '55, but it was in college that their romance bloomed. Ralph and Dixie enjoyed parties and dancing, boating and skiing on the Mississippi and Kaskaskia Rivers, and dreaming up a future of living in the country and having a family. It was during this time that Ralph also was the leader of a dance band, and pictures from that time show him with his trumpet in hand, along with a dozen other young men in tuxedos sitting behind big band stands labelled with "Ralph Keck and his Orchestra" in big cursive script. Ralph and Dixie married in 1960 and lived above Keck's Department Store in downtown O'Fallon while building that country house themselves, from pouring the foundation on up. Ralph spent the majority of his career at Ford Tool Steel, where he was employed for over 30 years. In 1986 Ralph and Dixie bought a house at the Lake of the Ozarks, a long time aspiration for them, where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends and taught numerous people how to water ski and how to make a proper margarita. Ralph also enjoyed target shooting, winning a bronze medal in shotgun at the Senior Olympics. Ralph was involved with the local Ducks Unlimited chapter for many years, and was an O'Fallon Township High School Band Booster, and member of the O'Fallon United Church of Christ. Ralph had been a Mason for over 50 years, and more recently became a Shriner. After a series of strokes, Dixie needed help and Ralph leaned heavily into her care. During this time he was assisted by, and later received assistance from, some exceptional women. The family wishes to thank Carmen Hamilton, Lisa Parram, Gwen Bean, and Tikki Berry for their years of compassionate service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ralph's honor may be made to Randy's Rescue Ranch in O'Fallon or to the O'Fallon Band Boosters and will be accepted at the funeral home. Post a tribute at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4:00 7:00 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, and after 9:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral: 10:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. David Gerth officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois Wolfersberger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020