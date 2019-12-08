|
Ralph Koelker Ralph "Bud" Alan Koelker, age 72, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Bud was born on October 21, 1947, in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Ralph C. Koelker and Grace M. (Grimes) Koelker. Bud was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army. On March 14, 1970, Bud married Terri Ann Frith, the love of his life in St. Louis, MO. Terri passed away on October 3, 2017. Bud attended St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. He retired as a dispatcher from Terminal Railroad after twenty five years of dedicated service. Bud had a sense of humor and he always had a good story to tell. He enjoyed watching sports and having company over at his home. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly. Bud will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents and wife, Bud was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherrie Baker; sisters, Marce Manning and Barb Hahn; brother, David Koelker; granddaughter, Johnna; and by a great-grandson, Brody. Bud is survived by his loving daughters, Sara (Chris) Delatte of Imperial, MO and Cassie (Mike) Redden of Granite City, IL; son-in-law, Johnny Baker of Granite City, IL; proud grandpa to Sara Kate, Zachary, Jacob, Nick, Rylie, Jordan, Julie, Jack and Josephine and eight great-grandchildren; special friend, Barb Hoercher of Shiloh, IL; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to Disabled American Veterans. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Service: In celebration of his life, a funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Bud will be laid to rest next to Terri at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019