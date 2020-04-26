Ralph Lugge Ralph Robert Lugge, 72, of Fairview Heights, IL, born December 13, 1947, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Lugge retired from the gas engineering department of Ameren Illinois. He enjoyed athletics with a special fondness for softball. Ralph coached softball and baseball at various levels for Khoury League. He was best known for coaching softball at O'Fallon High School and then at Salem Community High School. After retiring from coaching, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play in various athletics. He also enjoyed his Tuesdays at Fairmount Park. Throughout his many battles with illness, he stayed devoted to his family. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Richard E. and LaVern, nee Lashley, Lugge; a brother, Richard W. Lugge; and a sister, Patricia (Joe) Johnson. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Janet, nee McCabe, Lugge, whom he married on November 23, 1968; a daughter, Denise (Mark) Brendel of Salem, IL; a son, Scott (Robin) Lugge of Fairview Heights, IL; four grandchildren, Amanda (Daniel) Litteken, Tyler Brendel, Brendan Lugge, and Breanna Lugge; two great-grandchildren, Keaton Litteken and Cooper Litteken; three brothers, Don (Kim) Lugge, Chuck (Mary Lou) Lugge, and Ed (Peggy) Lugge; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private services will be held Monday, April 27, 2020. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020.