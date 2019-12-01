|
Ralph Shevcik Ralph G. Shevcik, age 80, of Troy, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL, with his loving family by his side. Ralph was born on January 1, 1939 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Frank J. Shevcik and Florence A. (Carron) Shevcik. On April 25, 1959, Ralph married Sharon L. Thebeau, the love of his life and dance partner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sharon passed away on January 9, 2018, after 59 years of marriage. Ralph was a devoted caregiver to his mother, wife and his sister-in-law. Ralph retired from Granite City Steel after 41 years of dedicated service. His hobbies were racing pigeons in his younger years, fishing, collecting antiques, and going to yard sales. He also enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, telling stories, jokes, and gambling and drinking with buddies in the local watering holes. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Ralph loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Shevcik, sister-in-law, Betty Shevcik; and by a brother-in-law, Richard Mulcahy. Ralph is survived by his loving children, Caren (Joe) Saucier of Granite City, IL, Carol (John) Tolan of Freeburg, IL and Tim (Luan) Shevcik of Mt. Olive, IL; dear sister, Patsy Mulcahy of Glen Carbon, IL; proud grandfather to Hannah, Andy, Joe and Sam ; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorial donations may be given to Heartland Hospice or Holy Family Catholic School. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Service: Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, a funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, IL, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019