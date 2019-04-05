|
Randall "Randy" David Easton Randall Easton 66, of Belleville, Illinois, born Thursday, October 2, 1952, in East St. Louis, IL, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Caseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Caseyville, Illinois. Randy graduated from Assumption High School and attended Rolla School of Mines. He was the owner/operator of "R" Place in Belleville, IL. He enjoyed fishing at the family lake house in DuQuoin, IL., and could often be seen playing pool in various pool leagues around the city. He was preceded in death by his parents Cliff and Edith Easton. He is survived by his brother, Cliff (Ace) Easton sister-in-law, Pat (Gromacki) Easton, nephews CJ and Cory Easton, niece, Carrie ( Easton) Poindexter. The family is very grateful to Caseyville Nursing Home and VITAS Hospice in Belleville for their compassion and support. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2019