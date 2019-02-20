Home

RANDALL PRENTICE- Randall Prentice, age 85 of Trenton, IL, died Sunday, February 17, 2019. Arr. are being handled by Spengel Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Spengel Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral Service will be at 7:30 PM on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL Interment will be private.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
