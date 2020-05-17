Randall Reamer Randall R. "Randy" Reamer was born September 14, 1960 in Belleville, IL. On May 8, 2020, his long fight with Early Onset Alzheimer's/Dementia ended peacefully at home surrounded by love. He was 59. Randy's family meant the world to him. He was proud to be a Reamer! He was a founding member of the Lake of Egypt Bums and the Apple Dumpling Gang. An avid golfer, "fly high and hit 'em straight." A devoted pool shooter from Edelman to APA (member #11386), the man could shoot some pool. Ran was a fan of all St. Louis sports teams. He was employed by CME, Machinist Local 1345 until diagnosed. He will be dearly missed by his parents Pat "Memaw" Reamer of Fairview Heights, IL, and Wally Reamer of Belleville, IL. His longtime love, Julie Clark of Belleville, IL, and bonus children Mark Clark, Roxie Carr (Rick Laswell) and Randpa's Girl Cadence Annalynn. Sisters Tammy Reamer (Dave Parker), Kelly Louvier and her husband, Chris Louvier, and Brother-in-Law Larry McLean. Almost in-laws, Ginger and Chuck Walsh. Step-Sisters Melissa (Dave) Mothershead and Dana (Scott) Kraut. Many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends who will continue to cherish their memories of Uncle Ray Ray. His two cats, Katmandu "Katman" Kidiot II and Pamela Lucille "Lucy" Fancy Charmin Reamer. Welcoming him as he crossed were his Beloved Sister Jodi McLean, Grandparents Pat and Connie Donahue and Joe Vera and Hoddie Reamer. Wesley and Ginny Counts, along with an abundance of loved ones. Randall Ray's wishes were to be cremated, no funeral and for us all to have a big party, "lay me out on a pool table," were his words. Obviously, in a COVID-free world the FSB's would have overridden some of that, however in the end, he gets his wishes. A special thanks to his nurse, Martha, of Heartland Hospice. When the time is right, we will all gather to reminisce, cry, laugh, hug, share our love and pay our respects to the man with many names. Date and time to be determined.