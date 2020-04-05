|
Randolph Utz Randolph C. "Randy" Utz, of Belleville, IL born Dec 19, 1952 in Belleville, Illinois, died March 31, 2020 in Belleville, Illinois at home. Randy was a proud union member for over 47 years with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 101. He was a member of the 892D Transportation Company, U.S. Army Reserves in Belleville. He was also a faithful member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Belleville. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond J. Utz and Muriel D. "Mickey" Utz, nee Burns. Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Karla L. Utz, nee Kirk, of Belleville, IL; his sister-in-law, Debbie Dale; a brother-in-law, Gene Kirk; and his little dog, Emily. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Alfred Greco, all the nurses with Siteman Cancer Center in Shiloh, IL and all the nurses at Belleville Memorial Hospital. Memorials are appreciated to the Apprentice Training Fund, Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 101. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Services: At Randy's request no public services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020