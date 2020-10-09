Randy G. Franklin
October 7, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Randy G. Franklin, 59, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, November 7, 1960 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
Randy was owner and operator of Top Quality and he was a member of the Roofers Local #2.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kay, nee Mays, Franklin; parents, Alvin and Helen I., nee Brock, Franklin; brother, Terry L. Franklin.
Surviving are his children, Nikki Franklin of Belleville, IL, Christopher Baldwin of Belleville, IL; brother, Frank (Barb) Franklin of Caseyville, IL; grandchildren, Austin Sims, Haylee Eisemann, Christopher Baldwin Jr., Kenndi Baldwin, Emily Sowell, Cassidy Gool; great grandchild, Nolan Sims; nieces, April Maefield and Kimberly Lonski; nephews, Aaron Mays and Brad Walters.
Visitation: Visitation from 11:00 am - 1:30 pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.
Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.