Randall J. Kelley Randall Kelley, 60 of The Villages, passed away Thursday March 21, 2019. He was born January 18, 1959 in Troy, IL. Randy graduated from Southern Illinois University with both a BS and MS in Agriculture. Randy worked as a Plant Engineer for Cargill with assignments in Owatonna MN, Kansas City, MO and Augusta, GA. Randy returned to Minnesota as a Plant Engineer with Jenny O and retired in 2008. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, William and Wilma (Tegtmeier) Kelley, and a brother, Ricky M Kelley Surviving are his wife Pat (Davis) Kelley of The Villages, Florida. Sisters, Renee Hobbs (Jeff) of New Baden, IL. Roxane (Daniel) Clatanoff of Omaha, NE. Roben (Eugene) Carter of Des Peres, MO. Sister in Law, Virginia (Rick) Kelley , of Round Lake, IL. Brother, Bob Kelley of Barrington, IL. Uncle, Bill Schanuel of Glen Carbon, IL. Aunt Lola (ED) Kelley of Highland, IL. 11 nieces and nephews and 4 great nieces and nephews. Services: St Johns Lutheran Church Pleasant Ridge, IL. Interment Pleasant Ridge, St Johns Lutheran Church Cemetary Maryville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019