Randy Maestrey Randy Lee Maestrey, 49, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019. Randy was born December 23, 1969 in St. Louis, MO. After graduating Southwest High School and Harris Stowe State College, he continued into law enforcement as a corrections officer. Later, Randy enjoyed the freedom of exploring the United States as an over-the-road truck driver and appreciated sharing those adventures by taking his younger siblings on trips with him. Despite being a quiet man, he had his silly side and loved singing off key to rile his friends. As a food enthusiast, Randy valued a well-prepared meal. He was fond of vintage automobiles and enjoyed tinkering on his own vehicles. Randy passed this adoration for classic cars to his son Jimmy, who was his pride and joy. Father and son were inseparable when possible and enjoyed playing arcade games and sports. Randy always said it didn't matter what they were doing as long as he was able to spend time with his son. A giving man by nature, Randy would put others before his own needs, so it wasn't surprising he wanted to be an organ donor and donate his body for research. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him. Randy was preceded in death by his grandmother, Katherina Hansbury and his great-grandmother, Anne Marie Scherer. Randy is survived by his cherished son, James Leo Maestrey of O'Fallon, MO; mother, Eva Maldonado (nee Schiller); siblings, Evelyn Maldonado, Miriam (Howie) Schenker, Ronnie (Angie) See, David Maldonado, and Dawn Maldonado; and aunt Anna Marie Schiller. Memorial contributions may be made to at . Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: Randy will be cremated and according to his wishes, there will not be a visitation or funeral service.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary