PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON/Rosewood Heights
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Randy Spears Randy Spears, 67, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born October 8, 1952 in Wood River, IL to George and Mary (nee: Goodwin) Spears. He married Sherri Dreyer May 14, 1994 in Collinsville. Randy enjoyed country music, barbecuing and playing cards. He is survived by his wife, Sherri Spears of Belleville; son, Nick (Stacey) Spears of Worden; two daughters, Christina and Robin Spears both of Wood River; three grandchildren, Nicole Lane, Lilith Spears and Cole Spears; brother, Gary Spears of Bethalto and three sisters, Marge Bell of Downers Grove, Doris Horenkamp of PA and Wanda Zeiters of Peoria. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley Spears. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the . Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com. Service: A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, IL. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Paynic Home for Funerals
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020
