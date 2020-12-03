1/
Ranee Peek
1963 - 2020
{ "" }
St. Louis, Missouri - Ranee Peek nee Davis 57 of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Valmeyer, IL, born May 21, 1963 in Centreville, IL, passed away on December 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Ranee was formerly employed by Market Place in Columbia, IL, where she worked in costumer service. She was an avid cardinal fan and loved most being around her children and grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her loving husband Michael Peek Sr., her mother Glenda Davis-Barks and father-in-law Joseph Peek.
Surviving are her children, Tiffany (Patrick Mausshardt) Queen of St. Louis, MO. Ashley (Pedro) Diaz of Columbia, IL. Michael (Kayla) Peek Jr. of Festus, MO. Easton (Savannah Williams) Wallace of St. Louis, MO. Erik (Guin Kohnz) Wallace of St. Louis, MO. Lindsay (Kegan) Mills of Ballwin, MO. Siblings, Janine (Roger) Lourwood of Cahokia, IL. Russell (Sammie Hayes) Davis of Bunker Hill, IL. Twana(Don Smith) Maidwell of Hillsboro, MO. 3 grandchildren Karson, Kora and Alex. Beloved dog Yadi. Ranee was a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend to many.
Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com
Visitation will be on Saturday December 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia, IL. Funeral Services will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. Private cremation will follow, her ashes will be laid to rest with Mike in Palmier Cemetery in Columbia, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
