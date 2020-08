Or Copy this URL to Share

LOMBARDO- Rava N. Lombardo, 92, passed away at 2:45 pm Thursday July 30, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Monday August 3, 2020 at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steve Janoski celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.



