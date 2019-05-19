Ray Fish Ray M. Fish, 71, of Belleville, IL, born August 4, 1947, in Decatur, IL, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL, surrounded by his beloved family. Ray was a highly decorated combat Vietnam Veteran and Cobra Pilot, serving in the United States Army in Vietnam, the Illinois National Guard Reserves, and served a short stent in the Marines. He was retired from the National Geo-Spatial Intelligence Agency, St. Louis, MO. Ray also volunteered for various veterans' groups in the St. Louis Metro area, was a member of the American Legion, Waynesville, IL, and the St. Louis Area Veteran's Consortium. He was preceded in death by his one son, Shane Fish of Pontiac, IL; his parents, Paul and Naomi, nee Vail, Fish, of Waynesville, IL; and a brother, Lee Fish of Ohio. Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Teresa A., nee Craddock, Fish; his children, Robert (Clinton) Miller of Belleville, IL, Brenda (Bryan) Babb of Belleville, IL, and Michael (Amy) Miller of Russellville, MO; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dolores "Dorrie" Thomas of Divernon, IL, Diane Fish of Atlanta, IL, and Donna (Doug) Fish-Deluhery of Springfield IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Deacon Corby Valentine officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



