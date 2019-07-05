Home

Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Raymond Agne
Raymond Agne

Raymond Agne Obituary
Raymond Agne Raymond Irvin Agne, 82, of Swansea, IL, born August 2, 1936, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Agne was a sales representative at Warehouse of Fixtures before his retirement. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Augustine Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. He was a United States Army veteran and an avid sports fan. He enjoyed coaching his children's sports teams and playing golf and softball. He golfed on a M-F League and was named to Belleville's City League Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame (1986). Mr. Agne was also a member of San An Tones, a local country and western dance band. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Mildred E., nee Cortner, Agne, whom he married on November 8, 1961, and who died on December 6, 2004; his parents, August and Melinda, nee Jung, Agne; four brothers, Leroy J. Agne, Norman Agne, Ralph Agne, and Robert Agne; and a sister-in-law, Grace Elizabeth Agne. Surviving are his son, Kent J. (Beth) Agne; a daughter, Lisa R. (Richard) Dollus; four grandchildren, Victoria Agne, Brett Agne, Allison Dollus, and Bradley Dollus; and four sisters-in-law, Arlene Agne, Celcelia Agne, Wanda Agne, and Sandra Agne. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Burial will be at Mt Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 5, 2019
