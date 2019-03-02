Raymond Edward Beck Raymond Beck, 74, of New Athens, IL, born August 17, 1944 in Belleville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the New Athens Home for the Aged in New Athens, IL. Mr. Beck had been a coal miner. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus - Third Degree and the Lions Club of Tilden, IL where he had served as president. Ray was also a very talented musician who had performed with several area bands as a bassist and vocalist over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents; Leroy A. and Eileen M., nee Steiger, Beck. Ray is survived by his 3 children; Craig (Renee) Beck of Coulterville, IL, Gina (Donald) Knuckles, Jr. of Waterloo, IL and Leah Beck of Overland Park KS, 1 sister; Sandra (James) Hesse of New Athens, IL, 2 brothers; Lonnie (Linda) Beck of Evansville, IL and Rick (Barbara) Beck of New Athens, IL, 5 grandchildren; Seth Beck, Bailee Beck, Abigail Knuckles, Donovan Knuckles, Lynnsey Keehn and also by nieces and nephews. Memorials in Ray's honor may be forwarded to the family. Visitation: No visitation times are scheduled. Funeral: In keeping with Ray's wishes, cremation is to take place with no formal services.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary