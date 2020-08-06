Raymond L. Borkowski Raymond L. Borkowski, 70, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, January 31, 1950, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his residence. Raymond retired from Dave Schmidt Trucking where he worked as a parts manager, for many years. A proud lifetime member of the NRA, he enjoyed the outdoors; especially hunting and fishing. He was also an automobile enthusiast, spending countless hours working on cars, in his garage. Ray was someone that could be counted on and will be greatly missed by family, friends, and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his father, Thaddeus Borkowski. Surviving are his brother, Ronald (Cindy) Borkowski of Highland, IL; one nephew, Matthew (Michelle) Borkowski of St. Louis, MO; his uncle, Chester Borkowski, Sr.; cousins, Chester (Suzie) Borkowski, Jr., Nancy (Louis) Newport, and Christine Borkowski. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials may be made to Helping Strays of Monroe County. Funeral: By his request, cremation was held. Services will be private.