1/2
Raymond D. LaFore Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond D. LaFore, Sr.
March 30, 1928 - October 8, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Raymond D. LaFore, Sr., 92, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 8th, 2020. He was born March 30th, 1928 in Belleville, Illinois.
He is preceded in death by his parents; John and Estella (Kronenberger) LaFore, wife of almost 70 years, Delores Virginia (Werner) LaFore, children; Thomas LaFore, and Bonnie Kalert,
Raymond is survived by children; Judith (David) Bertelsman, Ray (Cathy) LaFore, Jr., and grandchildren; Bryan Kalert, Lori Wyatt, Clayton (Megan) Bertelsman, Scott (Anna) LaFore, Melanie Bertelsman, and Kris (Lindsey) LaFore, and great-grandchildren; Emily, Jake, Allison, Jack, Sawyer, Waylon, Judd, Rhett, Reese and Sarah, and three great-great grandchildren; Sabastian, A.J., and Ella, and numerous other family and friends and special recognition for friends, Jackie and Carl.
Raymond founded Ray LaFore Truck Service in Belleville, Illinois. He was such an inspiration to so many people. He enjoyed his family and friends and always had great words of wisdom on life, family and business.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 11th, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Funeral will be at 11:00 am on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois, with an additional visitation one hour prior to service.
Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer's Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral
11:00 AM
Lake View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved