Raymond D. LaFore, Sr.
March 30, 1928 - October 8, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Raymond D. LaFore, Sr., 92, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 8th, 2020. He was born March 30th, 1928 in Belleville, Illinois.
He is preceded in death by his parents; John and Estella (Kronenberger) LaFore, wife of almost 70 years, Delores Virginia (Werner) LaFore, children; Thomas LaFore, and Bonnie Kalert,
Raymond is survived by children; Judith (David) Bertelsman, Ray (Cathy) LaFore, Jr., and grandchildren; Bryan Kalert, Lori Wyatt, Clayton (Megan) Bertelsman, Scott (Anna) LaFore, Melanie Bertelsman, and Kris (Lindsey) LaFore, and great-grandchildren; Emily, Jake, Allison, Jack, Sawyer, Waylon, Judd, Rhett, Reese and Sarah, and three great-great grandchildren; Sabastian, A.J., and Ella, and numerous other family and friends and special recognition for friends, Jackie and Carl.
Raymond founded Ray LaFore Truck Service in Belleville, Illinois. He was such an inspiration to so many people. He enjoyed his family and friends and always had great words of wisdom on life, family and business.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 11th, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Funeral will be at 11:00 am on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois, with an additional visitation one hour prior to service.
Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
or to the Alzheimer's Association
.