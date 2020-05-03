VIETH - Raymond D. Vieth, 78, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home. He was born October 2, 1941 in Edwardsville, Illinois. Raymond deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times a Memorial Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and burial at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville will be held at later date when we can all join together again. Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, Children's Hospital or to Masses and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.