Raymond D. Vieth
10/02/1941 - 04/29/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIETH - Raymond D. Vieth, 78, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his home. He was born October 2, 1941 in Edwardsville, Illinois. Raymond deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times a Memorial Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and burial at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville will be held at later date when we can all join together again. Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, Children's Hospital or to Masses and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved