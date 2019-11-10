|
Raymond Dahm Raymond H. Dahm, 90, of Belleville, IL, born April 5, 1929, in Stookey Township, IL, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Mercy Rehab & Care Center, Swansea, IL. Mr. Dahm was the manager of Citizens Park and Belleville Parks & Recreation before his retirement and in previous years had worked as an operating engineer and belonged to Operating Engineers Local #520. He was a board member of Citizen's Park for over 37 years and was a life member of Belleville Little Devils Football. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Selma, nee Keck, Dahm; a sister, Katheryn Dahm; and a brother, John Dahm. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Verna, nee Jung, Dahm, whom he married on May 3, 1958; his children, Donna Monroe of Belleville, IL, Dennis (Toni) Dahm of New Baden, IL, Mike (Debby) Taylor of Waterloo, IL, Steve Taylor of Belleville, IL, Debbie (John) Alesaski, of O'Fallon, IL, Deann (Mike) Dahm of Belleville, IL, Raymond M. (Gerry) Dahm of Millstadt, IL, and Terry (Shari) Dahm of Belleville, IL; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Dahm and Betty Huwer. The family wishes to express gratitude to the staffs of Hospice of Southern Illinois and Mercy Rehab and Care Center, Swansea, IL. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Doug Stewart officiating. Burial will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019