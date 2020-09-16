1/
Raymond Diekemper Sr.
DIEKEMPER SR. - Raymond H. Diekemper, Sr. 93 of Carlyle, passed on September 13, 2020. Visitation 9-11am at St. Mary's Church in Carlyle. IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Interment in church cemetery. The Knights of Columbus will pray the rosary in his memory at St. Mary's Church on Thursday at 7pm. All in attendance at the visitation and Mass will be required to wear a mask. The church is limited to 100 people in attendance. Arrangements by Zieren Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zieren Funeral Home
1111 Clinton Street
Carlyle, IL 62231
(618) 594-3151
