Raymond E. Dohrman Raymond E. "Sleep" Dohrman, 90 of Waterloo, IL, formerly of Millstadt, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday April 25, 2020. Born on February 2, 1930 in Millstadt Township, Illinois he was the son of William and Irene Dohrman, nee Weible and they precede him in death. Raymond was also proceeded in death by his ex-wife Loretta Dohrman, nee Joseph, his siblings; Clarence Dohrman, Mary Lark, William Dohrman, Norman Dohrman and a son-in-law, Randall Heil and a grand -daughter-in-law, Danielle Dohrman. Left to cherish his memory are his children; Donald (Diana) Dohrman of Millstadt, Illinois, Diane Heil of Lenzburg, Illinois and Dale (Donna) Dohrman of Millstadt, Illinois. His sister, Irene (Marvin) Skaer of Millstadt, Illinois, his grandchildren; Andrew (Heather) Dohrman of Millstadt, Illinois, Daniel (Michelle) Dohrman of St. Peters, Missouri, Vance Heil of Lenzburg, Illinois, Valerie (Bryan) Pritchett of Freeburg, Illinois, Nikki (Dustin) Trankle of Millstadt, Illinois, Kyle (Sarah) Dohrman of Millstadt, Illinois and Morgan (Raymond) Mueller of Belleville, Illinois; twelve great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved friends. Raymond owned and operated D&S Well Drilling Service for 57 years. In his spare time, he loved fishing on the Kaskaskia river and spending time with his friends at his clubhouse on the river. He enjoyed wintering in Florida and most of all spending time with his friends and family. Raymond adored his grandchildren and was very proud of each of them. He was a member of the Ainad Shrine for over fifty years, was a past Shriner Clown for Ainad Temple, a member of the Scottish Rite for over fifty years, a member of Masonic Lodge 474 of Columbia, Illinois for over fifty years and a member of Zion United Church of Christ of Millstadt, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Illinois Center for Autism of Fairview Heights, Illinois or the Shriner's Children's Hospital of St. Louis, Missouri. Service: Private services are planned with private interment at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt, Illinois. Creason Funeral Home, Millstadt, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020.