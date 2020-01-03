Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Grolle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Grolle


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Grolle Obituary
Raymond Grolle Raymond W. Grolle, 93, of Caseyville, IL, born July 13, 1926 in Summerfield, IL to the late Henry and Stella (nee Pearson) Grolle passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Belleville, IL. Raymond married the love of his life, the late Doris (nee Surber) Grolle in 1945. He served in the Army during World War II, earning medals in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. After the war he worked for 40 years as a machinist and member of the Local 355. He was a member of the Caseyville and a devoted member of the St. John United Church of Christ. Ray is preceded in death by his sisters, Betty (Glen) Searls and Patte (Monroe) DeRossett. Memorial contributions may be made to the Caseyville or St. John United Church of Christ. Please visit www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Friday, January 3, 2019 from 11 to 1 pm at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, IL. Funeral: The funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Herr Funeral Home with Pastor Marvin L. Morgan officiating.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herr Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -