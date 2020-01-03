|
|
Raymond Grolle Raymond W. Grolle, 93, of Caseyville, IL, born July 13, 1926 in Summerfield, IL to the late Henry and Stella (nee Pearson) Grolle passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Belleville, IL. Raymond married the love of his life, the late Doris (nee Surber) Grolle in 1945. He served in the Army during World War II, earning medals in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. After the war he worked for 40 years as a machinist and member of the Local 355. He was a member of the Caseyville and a devoted member of the St. John United Church of Christ. Ray is preceded in death by his sisters, Betty (Glen) Searls and Patte (Monroe) DeRossett. Memorial contributions may be made to the Caseyville or St. John United Church of Christ. Please visit www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Friday, January 3, 2019 from 11 to 1 pm at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, IL. Funeral: The funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Herr Funeral Home with Pastor Marvin L. Morgan officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 3, 2020